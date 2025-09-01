Global Markets Stir Amid Wall Street Holiday: China Surges, Europe Steadies

Global market activities varied on Monday, with Wall Street on holiday. Notably, Chinese tech stocks surged, led by a significant revenue boost in Alibaba's cloud business driven by AI advancements. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index inched up 0.3%, buoyed by healthcare stocks and promising manufacturing data.

As the trading week progresses, attention turns to the U.S., where forthcoming economic data—particularly Friday's payroll report—may influence Federal Reserve policies. Economists, including Samy Chaar from Lombard Odier, regard labor market conditions as a decisive factor for upcoming interest rate decisions.

Meanwhile, elements like U.S. tariff policies, European political developments, and bond yield movements are also pivotal. Political instability in France and yield fluctuations between French and German bonds remain under scrutiny, driving commodity and currency shifts globally.