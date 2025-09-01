Thomas Cook Targets Queensland with Strategic Tourism Alliance

In a significant move to enhance tourism, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, along with SOTC Travel, has announced a long-term partnership with Queensland Tourism. This collaboration aims to bolster the visibility and attract year-round travel from India to the Australian state.

The alliance will concentrate on joint marketing efforts, content creation, and educational and training programs. It seeks to position Queensland as an attractive destination for leisure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), B-leisure (business and leisure), and sports tourism, targeting various Indian markets including metro, mini-metro, and Tier II and III cities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Queensland Tourism marks a strategic push to capture the promising Indian market. Thomas Cook India's President, Rajeev Kale, emphasized their goal to offer innovative itineraries appealing to a diverse range of travelers, while Tourism and Events Queensland CEO, Craig Davidson, hailed the partnership as pivotal in promoting Queensland to Indian tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)