Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out Vintage Vehicle Registration: Preserving Automotive Heritage

In a move to safeguard automotive history, Uttar Pradesh has initiated a 'vintage' registration category for older vehicles, following directives from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

This new facility, introduced by the state transport department, strives to streamline vehicle registrations while preserving heritage value. The initiative falls under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, with the final Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) awaited from the state government.

Mainly, vehicles aged over 50 years and retaining their original technical configurations are eligible for this category, with set fees and procedures outlined. However, daily or commercial use of these vintage marvels remains restricted, ensuring historical integrity is maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)