Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal and Political Concerns

Euro zone bond yields surged on Monday as global debt concerns and strong business activity data contributed to market anxiety. Germany's 30-year yield reached a 14-year high before settling slightly, highlighting investor apprehension.

Amid these fiscal concerns, political instability in France, marked by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government's troubles, has increased pressure on French bonds. This situation has exacerbated the yield spread between Germany and France, suggesting investor wariness.

Additionally, investors are keeping a close watch on key U.S. economic data this week, which could impact expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. With labor market statistics pending, the market is closely evaluating potential shifts in monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)