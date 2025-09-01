From Earth to the Stars: Exploring India's Space Legacy at ISRO Exhibition 2025

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore, partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the 'ISRO Exhibition 2025 - From Earth to the Stars: India's Journey in Space,' held from August 23 to August 25, 2025. The event was organized to commemorate National Space Day and was hosted at the SUAS campus, located at the Super Corridor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

With an inauguration attended by prominent figures, including Prof. (Dr.) Vinith Kumar Nair, Vice-Chancellor of SUAS, and senior ISRO scientists, the exhibition showcased India's prominent space milestones. Notable exhibits included models of Chandrayaan missions, Aryabhata, Bhaskara, Mangalyaan, and more. A highlight was the 'Space on Wheels' display, bringing ISRO's innovations closer to visitors.

The exhibition was accessible to all age groups and attracted over 10,000 participants, including students and professionals. Various contests, such as Poster Making and Idea Hackathon, engaged attendees in interactive learning. Prof. Nair emphasized the exhibition's role in inspiring students and highlighting ISRO's contributions, while scientists shared insights into India's achievements and future endeavors in space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)