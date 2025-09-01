Traffic Advisory: Major Road Restrictions in Dwarka on Sept 2-3

Dwarka commuters brace for significant traffic restrictions on September 2 and 3, as announced by the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

An advisory issued on social media warns of closures on major roads like Road numbers 224, 205, and 221, Golf Link Road, and UER-II between 6 am and 3 pm on both days.

To ease congestion, authorities recommend using public transport and parking only in designated areas, while advising those traveling to essential locations to plan well in advance to avoid delays.