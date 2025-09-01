Air India SATS Secures Landmark Safety Clearance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has awarded Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS) a safety clearance, making it the first ground handling company in India to receive such an approval.

The safety clearance is part of DGCA's initiative to bolster Safety Management Systems (SMS), introduced in July to provide safety approvals for ground handling firms. This framework aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidance.

India is now the second country in the Asia Pacific region, after Malaysia, to implement this comprehensive framework. The clearance was issued under Civil Aviation Requirements and underscores the need for stringent evaluations of safety management, risk controls, and regulatory oversight in ground handling operations.

