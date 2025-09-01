Left Menu

Air India SATS Secures Landmark Safety Clearance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Air India SATS safety clearance, marking it as the first ground handling company in India to receive approval under a new framework. This initiative, aligning with ICAO guidance, aims to enhance Safety Management Systems in aviation ground operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:32 IST
Air India SATS Secures Landmark Safety Clearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has awarded Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS) a safety clearance, making it the first ground handling company in India to receive such an approval.

The safety clearance is part of DGCA's initiative to bolster Safety Management Systems (SMS), introduced in July to provide safety approvals for ground handling firms. This framework aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidance.

India is now the second country in the Asia Pacific region, after Malaysia, to implement this comprehensive framework. The clearance was issued under Civil Aviation Requirements and underscores the need for stringent evaluations of safety management, risk controls, and regulatory oversight in ground handling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Urges NATO for Enhanced Air Defences Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

Ukraine Urges NATO for Enhanced Air Defences Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

 Zimbabwe
3
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025