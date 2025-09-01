Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign aiming to reduce road accidents. Petrol pumps will deny fuel to helmetless riders. The initiative runs until September 30 across all districts, aligning with the state's commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing accident fatalities.

The Uttar Pradesh government kicked off a month-long road safety campaign, 'No Helmet, No Fuel,' aiming to drastically reduce road accidents in the state. Under the drive, riders without helmets will not receive fuel at petrol stations.

This initiative, lasting until September 30, spans all 75 districts and is overseen by district magistrates with district road safety committees' collaboration. The effort is in response to data showing Uttar Pradesh at the top of states in road fatalities over recent years.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the mission's life-saving focus, urging citizens to adhere to traffic rules and stressing that safety measures should align with legal frameworks. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the campaign encourages adherence to safe riding practices rather than penalizing citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

