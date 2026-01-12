Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A series of tragic road accidents claimed the lives of at least seven people in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, according to police reports.

The deadliest incident took place in Banda district, where three young men died after their motorcycle collided with a tree. The collision occurred in the Fatehganj area as the riders reportedly lost control due to the glare of an oncoming vehicle's headlights. None of the victims wore helmets, police stated.

In separate incidents, a woman and her son died in a motorcycle-tractor collision in Bijnor, a fog-related crash claimed a youth in Deoria, and a shopkeeper in Kushinagar lost his life in a motorcycle collision. The accidents highlight ongoing road safety issues in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)