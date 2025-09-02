Nestlé CEO Ousted Amid Code of Conduct Breach
Nestlé has dismissed its CEO Laurent Freixe after an investigation revealed a breach of conduct due to an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate. Philipp Navratil will replace him as CEO. This leadership change comes as Nestlé faces challenges such as rising commodity costs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
Swiss food conglomerate Nestlé has announced the immediate dismissal of its CEO, Laurent Freixe, following the discovery of a breach of the company's code of conduct.
The decision was prompted by an investigation that uncovered an undisclosed romantic relationship between Freixe and a direct subordinate, a violation of internal policies.
Freixe will be succeeded by Philipp Navratil, who has been with Nestlé since 2001, amidst a backdrop of rising commodity costs challenging the food industry.
Advertisement