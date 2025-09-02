Nestlé CEO Ousted Amid Code of Conduct Breach

Swiss food conglomerate Nestlé has announced the immediate dismissal of its CEO, Laurent Freixe, following the discovery of a breach of the company's code of conduct.

The decision was prompted by an investigation that uncovered an undisclosed romantic relationship between Freixe and a direct subordinate, a violation of internal policies.

Freixe will be succeeded by Philipp Navratil, who has been with Nestlé since 2001, amidst a backdrop of rising commodity costs challenging the food industry.