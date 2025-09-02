Left Menu

Swiss Coffee Giant Thermoplan Faces Turbulence Amid US Tariffs

Once a small family firm, Swiss coffee machine maker Thermoplan grew by supplying Starbucks. Now, U.S. tariffs threaten its business, risking 500 jobs in Switzerland. CEO Adrian Steiner explores production in Germany and the U.S. as tariffs strain profitability, production strategies, and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:32 IST
Swiss Coffee Giant Thermoplan Faces Turbulence Amid US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss coffee machine manufacturer Thermoplan, known for its significant role as a supplier to Starbucks, finds itself in a precarious position due to recent U.S. tariffs. The small family-run business became a key player on the global stage during the 1990s but now faces challenges that threaten jobs and profitability.

The imposition of a 39% tariff by U.S. President Donald Trump has rendered Thermoplan's operations economically unfeasible, leading CEO Adrian Steiner to consider relocating production to Germany and the United States. This strategic pivot aims to circumvent the high tariffs by benefiting from lower EU rates or establishing a U.S. presence.

The broader Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering sector is equally at risk, with potential job losses and the necessity to adapt to changing trade landscapes. As Switzerland negotiates with the U.S. to alleviate trade tensions, companies like Thermoplan must reassess their global strategies to ensure long-term viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Education

Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Edu...

 India
2
Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

 India
3
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
4
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025