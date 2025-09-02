Swiss Coffee Giant Thermoplan Faces Turbulence Amid US Tariffs

Swiss coffee machine manufacturer Thermoplan, known for its significant role as a supplier to Starbucks, finds itself in a precarious position due to recent U.S. tariffs. The small family-run business became a key player on the global stage during the 1990s but now faces challenges that threaten jobs and profitability.

The imposition of a 39% tariff by U.S. President Donald Trump has rendered Thermoplan's operations economically unfeasible, leading CEO Adrian Steiner to consider relocating production to Germany and the United States. This strategic pivot aims to circumvent the high tariffs by benefiting from lower EU rates or establishing a U.S. presence.

The broader Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering sector is equally at risk, with potential job losses and the necessity to adapt to changing trade landscapes. As Switzerland negotiates with the U.S. to alleviate trade tensions, companies like Thermoplan must reassess their global strategies to ensure long-term viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)