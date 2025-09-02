Swiss Coffee Giant Thermoplan Faces Turbulence Amid US Tariffs
Once a small family firm, Swiss coffee machine maker Thermoplan grew by supplying Starbucks. Now, U.S. tariffs threaten its business, risking 500 jobs in Switzerland. CEO Adrian Steiner explores production in Germany and the U.S. as tariffs strain profitability, production strategies, and international relations.
Swiss coffee machine manufacturer Thermoplan, known for its significant role as a supplier to Starbucks, finds itself in a precarious position due to recent U.S. tariffs. The small family-run business became a key player on the global stage during the 1990s but now faces challenges that threaten jobs and profitability.
The imposition of a 39% tariff by U.S. President Donald Trump has rendered Thermoplan's operations economically unfeasible, leading CEO Adrian Steiner to consider relocating production to Germany and the United States. This strategic pivot aims to circumvent the high tariffs by benefiting from lower EU rates or establishing a U.S. presence.
The broader Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering sector is equally at risk, with potential job losses and the necessity to adapt to changing trade landscapes. As Switzerland negotiates with the U.S. to alleviate trade tensions, companies like Thermoplan must reassess their global strategies to ensure long-term viability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eurozone Factory Revival Amid Global Trade Woes
Modi and Xi Pledge Cooperation Amidst Global Trade Challenges
India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains
India-Japan Seal Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Tensions
Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions