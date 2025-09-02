China Expands Visa-Free Travel for Russians

In a bid to enhance bilateral relations and encourage tourism, China has announced a pilot program to extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia. The announcement was made by China's foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Under this new arrangement, Russian travelers will be permitted to enter China without a visa for periods of up to 30 days. The trial will run for one year, beginning on September 15.

This initiative is expected to increase tourism and cultural interactions between the two nations, reflecting China's move toward more flexible travel policies.