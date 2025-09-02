China Expands Visa-Free Travel for Russians
China has announced a trial to extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia, effective from September 15 for a year. This new policy allows Russians to enter China for up to 30 days without a visa, aiming to bolster tourism and cultural exchange.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- China
In a bid to enhance bilateral relations and encourage tourism, China has announced a pilot program to extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia. The announcement was made by China's foreign ministry on Tuesday.
Under this new arrangement, Russian travelers will be permitted to enter China without a visa for periods of up to 30 days. The trial will run for one year, beginning on September 15.
This initiative is expected to increase tourism and cultural interactions between the two nations, reflecting China's move toward more flexible travel policies.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tourism Rebound Strengthens as Visitor Arrivals and Spending Keep Rising
Nepal's Tourism Rebound: A Surge in Air Arrivals
Thomas Cook Targets Queensland with Strategic Tourism Alliance
Homestays: A New Tourism Attraction in Uttar Pradesh
Sharda Divas Celebrates Heritage and Promotes Cross-Border Tourism in Kashmir