Clean Craft: Revolutionizing India's Laundry Franchise Landscape

The Indian laundry industry is transitioning from unorganized local services to tech-enabled franchises like Clean Craft, offering affordable investment with high returns. The brand capitalizes on urbanization and hygiene awareness, providing multiple income streams and robust support for entrepreneurs to thrive in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

India's laundry industry, valued at nearly ₹7000 crore, is witnessing a significant shift towards organized and technology-driven services. Leading this transformation is Clean Craft, an emerging franchise that blends affordability with high profitability, presenting a lucrative opportunity for entrepreneurs across the nation.

With increasing urbanization and hygiene consciousness, the demand for professional laundry services is surging, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Clean Craft addresses this opportunity by offering a comprehensive franchise model that ensures efficient operations through advanced technology and extensive training.

The vision set forth by founder Himanshu Sehrawat is to create a trusted, tech-centric brand that not only focuses on profits but also on generating employment opportunities. His forward-thinking approach ensures that Clean Craft stands out in the digital era, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and franchisees alike.

