Clean Craft: Revolutionizing India's Laundry Franchise Landscape

India's laundry industry, valued at nearly ₹7000 crore, is witnessing a significant shift towards organized and technology-driven services. Leading this transformation is Clean Craft, an emerging franchise that blends affordability with high profitability, presenting a lucrative opportunity for entrepreneurs across the nation.

With increasing urbanization and hygiene consciousness, the demand for professional laundry services is surging, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Clean Craft addresses this opportunity by offering a comprehensive franchise model that ensures efficient operations through advanced technology and extensive training.

The vision set forth by founder Himanshu Sehrawat is to create a trusted, tech-centric brand that not only focuses on profits but also on generating employment opportunities. His forward-thinking approach ensures that Clean Craft stands out in the digital era, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and franchisees alike.

