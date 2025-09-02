Left Menu

Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

In a tragic incident near the Uttaraula-Bahraich bypass, a jeep was involved in an accident to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, resulting in two deaths and two injuries. The vehicle overturned into a water-filled ditch. Emergency services responded swiftly, rescuing victims and transporting them to a hospital for treatment.

A tragic accident unfolded near the Uttaraula-Bahraich bypass when a jeep, in an effort to avoid colliding with a motorcyclist, plunged into a roadside ditch. The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left two others injured, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey identified one of the injured as Tularam from Bayabhit village, who was traveling with his family in a Bolero jeep for medical treatment in Bahraich. In a bid to save a motorcyclist near Narkatiya village, the jeep's driver lost control and crashed.

Emergency responders, including police and SSB teams, arrived promptly, rescuing the passengers from the submerged jeep. Unfortunately, victims Premadevi, aged 40, and Sitaram, aged 60, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while Tularam continues to receive treatment.

