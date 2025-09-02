Fiscal Fears and Rising Yields: UK's Economic Strain

Investors are increasingly wary of the UK's economic trajectory as the country's 30-year borrowing costs reached their highest levels since 1998. This development amplified concerns about the government's ability to maintain fiscal discipline.

The decline in sterling, which suffered its steepest drop since June, underscores apprehensions about the Labour government's fiscal strategy under Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Recent shifts in top advisory positions, including the appointment of Minouche Shafik as chief economic adviser, have added to the economic uncertainty.

As the autumn budget looms, the risk of tax hikes and the Bank of England's stance on interest rates remain focal points, fueling anxieties about investment and consumer confidence. Meanwhile, similar fiscal challenges are observed in France and Japan, but the UK's vulnerability stands out.

