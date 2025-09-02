Left Menu

India Maritime Week: Charting the Course to Global Leadership

The India Maritime Week in Mumbai will gather around one lakh delegates from over 100 countries, promoting India's maritime and tourism sectors. It aims to establish the nation as a maritime leader, with plans to boost ship recycling and expand cruise tourism and inland waterways.

The upcoming India Maritime Week, hosted from October 27 to 31 in Mumbai, is set to draw an impressive attendance of around one lakh delegates from over 100 countries, according to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. This event aims to cement India's status as a rising maritime leader on the global stage.

The event, which will see attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores India's ambitious plans to capture 20% of the global ship recycling market and elevate its standing as a top-five ship-building nation by 2047. With cruise tourism experiencing dramatic growth, efforts are underway to transform India into a prominent cruise destination worldwide.

A key initiative, the Cruise Bharat Mission, focuses on developing a comprehensive network of cruise terminals and expanding circuits across major river systems. Infrastructure enhancements in the Northeast, particularly on the Brahmaputra River, are pivotal, alongside efforts to link regional transport with neighboring countries, solidifying India's maritime and tourism sectors effectively.

