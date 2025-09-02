Indofast Energy and Bike Bazaar Join Forces to Transform India's EV Landscape

Indofast Energy announced a strategic partnership with Bike Bazaar to roll out 5,000 electric two-wheelers nationwide over the upcoming 18 months. This move targets the quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors, enhancing the availability of electric vehicles across high-demand regions.

The initiative is designed to minimize vehicle downtime, cut operational costs, and guarantee seamless delivery services, according to Indofast Energy officials. It represents a significant stride toward boosting electric vehicle adoption and trimming the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery operations while supporting the burgeoning gig economy workforce.

Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President of Indofast Energy, highlighted the dual goals of the deployment effort: achieving cost-efficiency for delivery fleets and advancing sustainable practices. The company has previously collaborated with Zypp Electric and others, to push the envelope of battery-swapping technology and retrofit solutions.