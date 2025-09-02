Left Menu

Indofast Energy and Bike Bazaar Join Forces to Transform India's EV Landscape

Indofast Energy has partnered with Bike Bazaar to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers across India in 18 months. This collaboration aims to enhance battery swapping infrastructure, improve fleet efficiency, and contribute to reducing carbon emissions while supporting the gig economy with sustainable mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:56 IST
  Country:
  • India

Indofast Energy announced a strategic partnership with Bike Bazaar to roll out 5,000 electric two-wheelers nationwide over the upcoming 18 months. This move targets the quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors, enhancing the availability of electric vehicles across high-demand regions.

The initiative is designed to minimize vehicle downtime, cut operational costs, and guarantee seamless delivery services, according to Indofast Energy officials. It represents a significant stride toward boosting electric vehicle adoption and trimming the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery operations while supporting the burgeoning gig economy workforce.

Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President of Indofast Energy, highlighted the dual goals of the deployment effort: achieving cost-efficiency for delivery fleets and advancing sustainable practices. The company has previously collaborated with Zypp Electric and others, to push the envelope of battery-swapping technology and retrofit solutions.

