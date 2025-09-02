Britain's Financial Strain: Rising Yields and Economic Challenges

On Tuesday, Britain's 30-year borrowing costs soared to their peak since 1998, exacerbating investor worries about the country's fiscal health. This selloff in gilts mirrored a broader downturn in major bond markets focused on rising global debt levels.

The pound sterling plummeted by over 1.5%, marking its steepest one-day drop since 2023 and underscoring vulnerabilities in UK's financial markets, amid skepticism over the Labour government's fiscal policies. "The UK faces a perilous fiscal backdrop," stated Lloyds FX strategist Nick Kennedy.

Amid these economic challenges, Prime Minister Keir Starmer restructured his advisory team, positioning former Bank of England deputy, Minouche Shafik, to boost economic expertise. With upcoming fiscal challenges, including a tough budget and potential tax speculation, the UK's economic future remains uncertain.

