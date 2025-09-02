Pradhin Ltd Expands into Global Steel Trade Amid Geopolitical Shifts

In a strategic move, Pradhin Ltd announced its intention to enter the global steel trading and export market. This decision comes as a response to evolving global trade dynamics, particularly following shifts in geopolitical landscapes across the US-Asia and BRICS+ regions.

The board of directors is scheduled to meet on September 7 to deliberate on this expansion strategy, which aligns with India's growing prominence in steel exports. A key component of the discussion will include a proposed bonus issue, offering 10 bonus shares for every existing share as a reward to long-term investors.

Earlier in the year, Pradhin Ltd had diversified by venturing into the Agricultural Waste Management sector, underscoring its focus on broadening revenue channels while enhancing shareholder value and stock liquidity.

