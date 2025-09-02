UK Financial Woes: Bond Selloff and Sterling Slide Signify Investor Anxiety

UK's 30-year borrowing costs have soared to their highest level since 1998, while the sterling tumbled over 1.5% on Tuesday, raising investor concerns about the nation's fiscal management. The selloff in British bonds, known as gilts, reflects widespread unease across major bond markets, primarily due to soaring debt levels.

The declining strength of sterling highlights vulnerability in UK markets as apprehensions mount regarding the Labour government's fiscal discipline. Lloyds FX strategist Nick Kennedy noted, "The UK faces a precarious fiscal backdrop that is unlikely to change." Thirty-year gilt yields climbed to 5.723%, marking a significant surge since May 1998, with sterling being the weakest G10 currency against the dollar for the day.

Highlighting the risks, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his advisory team, appointing Darren Jones and Minouche Shafik for enhanced economic guidance amid anticipated budget challenges. A continued focus on economic hurdles like elevated borrowing, sluggish growth, and high inflation intensified amid a looming difficult budget and potential tax hikes.

