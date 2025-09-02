Left Menu

Telecom Accountability Scrutinized Amid Revenue Loss Allegations

A parliamentary committee has raised concerns over the poor service of private telecom operators in rural areas and the consequential revenue losses to the government due to pending litigations. The committee demanded detailed reports from the Department of Telecom and emphasized the need for improved telecommunications infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:05 IST
Telecom Accountability Scrutinized Amid Revenue Loss Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee has voiced serious concerns over the subpar services provided by private telecom operators in rural regions, alleging that ongoing litigations are leading to significant revenue losses for the government. They have called on the Department of Telecom (DoT) to provide specific litigation details, noting the importance of swift resolutions.

The committee, led by Congress's K C Venugopal, has urged the Public Accounts Committee to deliver a detailed report on pending cases and to assess the coverage and infrastructure upgrades carried out by telecom providers. The report is seen as a crucial step towards identifying service deficiencies and addressing public grievances effectively.

During the meeting, it was revealed that despite boasting superior infrastructure, private operators lag in offering reliable connectivity in rural settings, unlike state-run BSNL. The committee has demanded accountability and strategies for enhancing rural services, and asked for an update on the ongoing Panchayat optical fibre network initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

 India
2
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

 India
3
Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025