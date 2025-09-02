Telecom Accountability Scrutinized Amid Revenue Loss Allegations
A parliamentary committee has raised concerns over the poor service of private telecom operators in rural areas and the consequential revenue losses to the government due to pending litigations. The committee demanded detailed reports from the Department of Telecom and emphasized the need for improved telecommunications infrastructure.
A parliamentary committee has voiced serious concerns over the subpar services provided by private telecom operators in rural regions, alleging that ongoing litigations are leading to significant revenue losses for the government. They have called on the Department of Telecom (DoT) to provide specific litigation details, noting the importance of swift resolutions.
The committee, led by Congress's K C Venugopal, has urged the Public Accounts Committee to deliver a detailed report on pending cases and to assess the coverage and infrastructure upgrades carried out by telecom providers. The report is seen as a crucial step towards identifying service deficiencies and addressing public grievances effectively.
During the meeting, it was revealed that despite boasting superior infrastructure, private operators lag in offering reliable connectivity in rural settings, unlike state-run BSNL. The committee has demanded accountability and strategies for enhancing rural services, and asked for an update on the ongoing Panchayat optical fibre network initiative.
