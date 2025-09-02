U.S. Manufacturing Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Strain

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the sixth consecutive month in August, struggling under the weight of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Many manufacturers describe the current economic climate as "worse than the Great Recession," according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey released Tuesday.

Manufacturers report difficulties due to the sweeping import duties, complicating production. President Trump defends these tariffs as vital for revitalizing the declining industrial base. However, last week's U.S. appeals court ruling deemed most tariffs illegal, increasing business uncertainties.

While some industries, like textile mills and primary metals, reported growth, others face contractions. Manufacturers criticized rising costs and hiring freezes, yet AI investment offers a potential lifeline, as spending on intellectual property grows at the quickest pace in four years.

