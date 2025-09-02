Addressing Unemployment and Youth Challenges in Nagaland

Unemployment in Nagaland was a pivotal topic during the first day of the Nagaland Assembly's monsoon session. The challenges faced by the state's youth took center stage, with legislators emphasizing the need for urgent interventions.

Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along revealed data showing a stark rise in unemployment from 4.3% to 7.1% post-COVID-19, a 65% increase, particularly affecting urban areas. The crisis was linked to limited private sector growth and the mindset of educated youth.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the unemployment crisis as a significant public concern. He stressed reducing reliance on government jobs, promoting entrepreneurship, and addressing political and economic barriers. Rio advocated for reforms to transform Nagaland into a 'producing society,' urging youth to embrace all forms of jobs and initiatives for skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)