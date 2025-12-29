Punjab Cabinet Paves Way for Enhanced Governance and Education Reforms

The Punjab Cabinet, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, has embarked on a mission to enhance governance across the region. On Monday, the cabinet approved crucial reforms expected to transform public service delivery and increase citizen convenience.

Key decisions included elevating Banur sub-tehsil to a complete tehsil in SAS Nagar district and initiating Hariana as a new sub-tehsil in Hoshiarpur district, thereby streamlining administrative services and minimizing travel for residents.

Furthermore, the cabinet amended the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, focusing on the appeals process to cut unnecessary litigation and simplify land-related procedures using an e-services platform. A notable reform is the digitalization of land records, promoting transparency in administration. Additionally, the one-time age relaxation for Special Teacher Educators under the Samagra Shiksha scheme aims to assure educational continuity for children with special needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)