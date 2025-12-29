Left Menu

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

The Bihar government has engaged the BSUSC regarding the withheld appointment of Minister Ashok Choudhary as an assistant professor. Education reforms focus on reserving seats for disadvantaged students and reducing dropout rates. Several MoUs with organizations ensure quality education, particularly benefiting girl students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:34 IST
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar State University Service Commission has been urged by the Nitish Kumar government to review its withholding of Minister Ashok Choudhary's appointment as an assistant professor. Education Minister Sunil Kumar addressed the matter, highlighting the discrepancies in the minister's name seen in his documents.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to educational development, the minister remarked on the enforcement of the Right to Education Act, reserving seats for economically disadvantaged students. He also underscored the state's progress in providing quality education through collaborations, such as with 'Physics Wallah' for free coaching aimed at girls.

Affirming the reduction in dropout rates, Kumar noted the falling figures in Bihar's school system. With significant improvements in educational infrastructure and resource provision, the state continues its efforts to enhance education accessibility and quality for all students, including those from marginalized communities.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025