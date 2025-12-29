A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

The Bihar State University Service Commission has been urged by the Nitish Kumar government to review its withholding of Minister Ashok Choudhary's appointment as an assistant professor. Education Minister Sunil Kumar addressed the matter, highlighting the discrepancies in the minister's name seen in his documents.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to educational development, the minister remarked on the enforcement of the Right to Education Act, reserving seats for economically disadvantaged students. He also underscored the state's progress in providing quality education through collaborations, such as with 'Physics Wallah' for free coaching aimed at girls.

Affirming the reduction in dropout rates, Kumar noted the falling figures in Bihar's school system. With significant improvements in educational infrastructure and resource provision, the state continues its efforts to enhance education accessibility and quality for all students, including those from marginalized communities.