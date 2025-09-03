Global Currency Fluctuations Heightened by Fiscal and Political Concerns

The British pound and yen experienced significant pressure on Wednesday, triggered by heightened investor concerns regarding the stability of government finances globally, as well as political uncertainty in Japan.

Investors have been selling long-term government bonds in both Europe and the U.S. due to fears of rising debt levels, which suggests governments may be losing control over fiscal deficits. Notably, Britain's borrowing costs hit their highest since 1998, causing the pound to drop over 1%.

Political uncertainty in Japan is further affecting currency markets, with potential changes in leadership adding to the instability. As investors await key U.S. labor market data, financial markets remain on edge, watching for potential impacts on monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)