Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal stocks took the spotlight in the equity market on Wednesday, propelling an overall rally with remarkable gains. Tata Steel surged nearly 6%, leading the impressive uptick among metal giants.

Other steel and metal companies followed suit with Jindal Steel up 5.49% and SAIL climbing 5.44%, pushing the BSE Metal Index up by 3.08% to a noteworthy 32,138.17. National Aluminium and Hindalco also recorded commendable gains.

Experts attribute this surge to China's supply restrictions coupled with a weakening US dollar, significantly boosting market sentiment and global pricing power.