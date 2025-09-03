Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally
Metal stocks were in focus with a significant rally on Wednesday, driven by Tata Steel surging nearly 6%, followed by impressive gains in other major companies. The sector's rise was supported by China's supply cuts and a weaker dollar, lifting the overall market indices distinctly upward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:26 IST
Metal stocks took the spotlight in the equity market on Wednesday, propelling an overall rally with remarkable gains. Tata Steel surged nearly 6%, leading the impressive uptick among metal giants.
Other steel and metal companies followed suit with Jindal Steel up 5.49% and SAIL climbing 5.44%, pushing the BSE Metal Index up by 3.08% to a noteworthy 32,138.17. National Aluminium and Hindalco also recorded commendable gains.
Experts attribute this surge to China's supply restrictions coupled with a weakening US dollar, significantly boosting market sentiment and global pricing power.
