Left Menu

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal stocks were in focus with a significant rally on Wednesday, driven by Tata Steel surging nearly 6%, followed by impressive gains in other major companies. The sector's rise was supported by China's supply cuts and a weaker dollar, lifting the overall market indices distinctly upward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:26 IST
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Metal stocks took the spotlight in the equity market on Wednesday, propelling an overall rally with remarkable gains. Tata Steel surged nearly 6%, leading the impressive uptick among metal giants.

Other steel and metal companies followed suit with Jindal Steel up 5.49% and SAIL climbing 5.44%, pushing the BSE Metal Index up by 3.08% to a noteworthy 32,138.17. National Aluminium and Hindalco also recorded commendable gains.

Experts attribute this surge to China's supply restrictions coupled with a weakening US dollar, significantly boosting market sentiment and global pricing power.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

 France
2
Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

 Italy
3
Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

 India
4
Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025