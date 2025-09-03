Left Menu

Sterling Rebounds Amid Bond Market Chaos Ahead of UK's Autumn Budget

Sterling recovered from a four-week low as traders evaluated the effects of a bond market downturn, spotlighting Britain's fiscal challenges ahead of its annual budget. Despite rising borrowing costs, the pound showed resilience against the dollar and euro. Attention now turns to upcoming fiscal policies and potential tax hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:26 IST
Sterling Rebounds Amid Bond Market Chaos Ahead of UK's Autumn Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling bounced back from a recent four-week low on Wednesday, with traders cautiously examining the ramifications of a turbulent two-day bond market that emphasized Britain's fiscal hurdles as the government readies its annual budget. The bond market upheaval saw long-term government borrowing costs, including Britain's 30-year bond yields, soar to multi-year highs, sparking concerns over the fiscal stability of major economies. However, a semblance of stability returned following a sharp selloff.

Britain's 30-year borrowing costs rose to their highest since 1998, potentially pressuring the pound, which dropped over 1% on Tuesday. Yet, the currency last saw an uptick of 0.17% at $1.3416 against the dollar and edged 0.06% higher against the euro to 86.86 pence, remaining near its recent lows against the single currency.

As investors anticipate finance minister Rachel Reeves's upcoming autumn budget on November 26, expectations of tax increases are increasing amid fiscal targets and economic growth challenges. Optimism exists for surprising outcomes in the budget, despite widespread pessimism. A report highlighted Britain's services sector's growth due to new business growth and eased tariff concerns, but tax rise prospects continue to worry firms.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

 France
2
Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

 Italy
3
Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

 India
4
Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025