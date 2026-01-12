Left Menu

Global Diabetes: A Trillion Dollar Burden on Economies

A study estimates that diabetes has a massive economic impact, with the U.S., India, and China bearing the highest costs. Between 2020 and 2050, diabetes-related costs may total up to USD 152 trillion globally, factoring in informal care. Promoting lifestyle changes can help mitigate its impact.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The staggering economic impact of diabetes has been highlighted in a recent global study, placing the burden on countries like the United States, India, and China. Researchers calculated the worldwide economic toll from diabetes between 2020 and 2050, revealing striking figures—USD 16.5 trillion for the U.S., USD 11.4 trillion for India, and USD 11 trillion for China.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study incorporated data from 204 countries and shed light on the enormous cost of both formal and informal care. Accounting for the latter, costs could soar to USD 152 trillion, approximately 1.7% of the world's annual GDP. The findings stress the crucial need for lifestyle interventions and comprehensive screening to alleviate this burden.

With a large diabetic population, India faces significant challenges. The study emphasizes promoting healthier lifestyles and ensuring early detection and treatment to manage diabetes's economic repercussions. As a leading cause of economic strain, diabetes' impact surpasses those of Alzheimer's and cancer, necessitating immediate and effective public health strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

