UK's Fiscal Forecast: Tax Talks, Trade Tensions, and Corporate Changes

Trade unions are pressing Chancellor Rachel Reeves to introduce wealth taxes, aiming to counteract Reform UK's influence by boosting public support and addressing fiscal challenges. The UK's autumn Budget, now set to be unveiled on November 26, is anticipated with speculation over possible tax adjustments.

Nigel Farage, speaking before U.S. lawmakers, compared the UK's stance on free speech to that of North Korea, highlighting the case of writer Graham Linehan's arrest and expressing concerns over the Online Safety Act. Meanwhile, Unilever's CEO Fernando Fernandez is set to shake up the company's leadership by replacing a significant portion of its top managers to enhance focus on beauty and personal care, potentially selling its ice cream business.

In international matters, European parliamentarians have criticized the current EU-U.S. trade deal, calling it unfair and suggesting changes to avoid potential conflicts, risking the stability of the transatlantic trade relationship.

