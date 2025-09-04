Left Menu

Nasdaq Tightens Listing Rules Amid Surge of Chinese IPOs

Nasdaq has proposed stricter listing standards, including higher public float requirements for Chinese companies aiming to list in the U.S. These changes, submitted to the SEC for approval, aim to enhance liquidity and address potential market manipulation, amid an influx of Chinese firms entering the American market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:17 IST
Nasdaq Tightens Listing Rules Amid Surge of Chinese IPOs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nasdaq has announced a series of proposed changes to its listing standards, which include raising the minimum public float for new listings, alongside a swifter process to delist companies with insufficient trading activity. The proposed rules are now under review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The updated requirements mandate that companies primarily operating in China must raise at least $25 million through public offerings to qualify for listing. These adjustments come amid a surge in interest from Chinese firms hoping to list in the United States, seeking better valuations despite complex international relations and regulatory hurdles.

Nasdaq's initiative indicates a shift towards stricter regulation in response to evolving market dynamics, aiming to enhance investor protection and liquidity. The exchange is also enhancing its collaboration with regulatory bodies to address potential trading irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nasdaq Tightens Listing Rules Amid Surge of Chinese IPOs

Nasdaq Tightens Listing Rules Amid Surge of Chinese IPOs

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court to Weigh In

Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court to Weigh In

 Global
3
Missile Tensions: Yemen's Threat to Israel Intensifies

Missile Tensions: Yemen's Threat to Israel Intensifies

 Global
4
Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025