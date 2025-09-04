European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters
European shares remained stable on Thursday as investors were cautious due to bond market fluctuations. Jet2's weak forecast impacted the travel sector, causing shares in companies like TUI and EasyJet to fall. Porsche also faced setbacks due to tariff concerns and weakening demand in China.
04-09-2025
Porsche shares declined slightly, facing relegation to Germany's mid-caps index due to disappointing performance. This was compounded by U.S. tariffs and reduced demand from China, causing further instability in the market.
Attention now turns to upcoming debt auctions in France and the UK, pivotal moments that contribute to the ongoing volatility in the European bond market.
