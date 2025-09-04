Left Menu

European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

European shares remained stable on Thursday as investors were cautious due to bond market fluctuations. Jet2's weak forecast impacted the travel sector, causing shares in companies like TUI and EasyJet to fall. Porsche also faced setbacks due to tariff concerns and weakening demand in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:15 IST
European stocks maintained their equilibrium on Thursday, as investors navigated the tumultuous bond market. The travel and leisure sector took a hit, with Jet2's bleak forecast weighing heavily, leading to a significant drop in shares of companies like TUI and EasyJet.

Porsche shares declined slightly, facing relegation to Germany's mid-caps index due to disappointing performance. This was compounded by U.S. tariffs and reduced demand from China, causing further instability in the market.

Attention now turns to upcoming debt auctions in France and the UK, pivotal moments that contribute to the ongoing volatility in the European bond market.

