European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

European stocks maintained their equilibrium on Thursday, as investors navigated the tumultuous bond market. The travel and leisure sector took a hit, with Jet2's bleak forecast weighing heavily, leading to a significant drop in shares of companies like TUI and EasyJet.

Porsche shares declined slightly, facing relegation to Germany's mid-caps index due to disappointing performance. This was compounded by U.S. tariffs and reduced demand from China, causing further instability in the market.

Attention now turns to upcoming debt auctions in France and the UK, pivotal moments that contribute to the ongoing volatility in the European bond market.