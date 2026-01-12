Left Menu

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

A severe cold wave swept across northern India, with temperatures plummeting to record lows. Gurugram and Bathinda saw near-freezing points, and frost impacted rural areas. The IMD warns of continued cold conditions, impacting daily life and agriculture. Residents are advised to take precautions against the chill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:38 IST
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India finds itself in the grip of a formidable cold wave, as temperatures plunge to unprecedented lows across various regions. Gurgaon and Bathinda have reported near-freezing temperatures, setting the stage for what could be the coldest night for some locales.

While frost blankets rural landscapes, residents struggle to maintain daily routines as the cold wave intensifies. Agriculture is also feeling the impact, with some crops benefiting from the frost while others suffer damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautions that the cold conditions are expected to persist.

With the mercury dipping sharply, authorities advise residents, especially children and the elderly, to exercise caution. In this icy grip, the need for warmth sees communities resorting to traditional bonfires to ward off the chill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026