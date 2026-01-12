Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Northern India finds itself in the grip of a formidable cold wave, as temperatures plunge to unprecedented lows across various regions. Gurgaon and Bathinda have reported near-freezing temperatures, setting the stage for what could be the coldest night for some locales.

While frost blankets rural landscapes, residents struggle to maintain daily routines as the cold wave intensifies. Agriculture is also feeling the impact, with some crops benefiting from the frost while others suffer damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautions that the cold conditions are expected to persist.

With the mercury dipping sharply, authorities advise residents, especially children and the elderly, to exercise caution. In this icy grip, the need for warmth sees communities resorting to traditional bonfires to ward off the chill.

(With inputs from agencies.)