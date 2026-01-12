Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

A fire in Solan destroyed a four-storey building, killing three Nepalese individuals, including an eight-year-old child. Several people are feared trapped. The fire, originating around 2.45 am, has displaced nine families. Rescue operations continue as officials determine the cause of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:35 IST
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a four-storey building in Solan, resulting in the tragic death of three Nepalese individuals, including an eight-year-old child. The building, occupied mainly by migrant families from Bihar and Nepal, succumbed to flames late Sunday night, leaving six individuals still feared trapped under debris, according to police reports.

Owned by Rajiv Gupta, the now-ruined structure's ground and first floors comprised various shops, while families resided on the upper floors. Officials, including Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi, explained that 10 to 15 structures in total sustained severe damage. Efforts to save trapped residents were met with viral scenes of intense firefighting and cries for help.

A thorough inquiry has been launched by authorities to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Six loud explosions, likely cylinder blasts, were reported, potentially exacerbating the flames. Meanwhile, aid has been distributed to nine displaced families, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for immediate assistance and ongoing rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026