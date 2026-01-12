Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

A devastating fire engulfed a four-storey building in Solan, resulting in the tragic death of three Nepalese individuals, including an eight-year-old child. The building, occupied mainly by migrant families from Bihar and Nepal, succumbed to flames late Sunday night, leaving six individuals still feared trapped under debris, according to police reports.

Owned by Rajiv Gupta, the now-ruined structure's ground and first floors comprised various shops, while families resided on the upper floors. Officials, including Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi, explained that 10 to 15 structures in total sustained severe damage. Efforts to save trapped residents were met with viral scenes of intense firefighting and cries for help.

A thorough inquiry has been launched by authorities to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Six loud explosions, likely cylinder blasts, were reported, potentially exacerbating the flames. Meanwhile, aid has been distributed to nine displaced families, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for immediate assistance and ongoing rescue operations.

