Indonesia Eyes Deal for Pakistani Combat Jets and Drones

Indonesia's Defence Minister met with Pakistan's Air Force Chief in Islamabad to discuss a significant defence deal, sources revealed on Monday. Negotiations centered on the potential acquisition of JF-17 combat jets and Shahpar drones by Jakarta, reflecting Pakistan's ambitions to become a key regional player.

According to insiders, talks are at an advanced stage with more than 40 JF-17 jets under consideration. Although delivery timelines remain unspecified, Indonesia appears keen on enhancing its ageing air force capabilities through this acquisition from Pakistan.

The discussion marks a broader strengthening of defence cooperation between the two nations, highlighted by recent exchanges between Indonesian and Pakistani officials. Both countries confirmed the meeting aimed at exploring long-term strategic collaborations beyond immediate procurement deals.

