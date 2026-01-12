Indonesia Eyes Deal for Pakistani Combat Jets and Drones
Indonesia is in advanced negotiations with Pakistan to acquire JF-17 combat jets and Shahpar drones. This potential deal underscores Pakistan's growing regional military influence. Discussions also highlighted strategic defence cooperation, but no concrete decisions have been made. President Subianto's visit to Pakistan suggests strengthening bilateral defence ties.
Indonesia's Defence Minister met with Pakistan's Air Force Chief in Islamabad to discuss a significant defence deal, sources revealed on Monday. Negotiations centered on the potential acquisition of JF-17 combat jets and Shahpar drones by Jakarta, reflecting Pakistan's ambitions to become a key regional player.
According to insiders, talks are at an advanced stage with more than 40 JF-17 jets under consideration. Although delivery timelines remain unspecified, Indonesia appears keen on enhancing its ageing air force capabilities through this acquisition from Pakistan.
The discussion marks a broader strengthening of defence cooperation between the two nations, highlighted by recent exchanges between Indonesian and Pakistani officials. Both countries confirmed the meeting aimed at exploring long-term strategic collaborations beyond immediate procurement deals.
(With inputs from agencies.)