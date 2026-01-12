Left Menu

Royal Challengers Triumph with Dominant Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a commanding nine-wicket win against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Chasing 144, Grace Harris's explosive 85 off 40 balls and Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 47 guided RCB to victory in just 12.1 overs. Nadine de Klerk starred with the ball for RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:36 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased their prowess with a commanding nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League match on Monday.

Grace Harris put on a masterclass, scoring a blistering 85 off just 40 deliveries, while captain Smriti Mandhana supported with an unbeaten 47 off 32 balls, leading RCB to a successful chase of 144 in merely 12.1 overs.

After being asked to bat first, UP Warriorz's innings was salvaged by a partnership between Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin who scored 45 and 40 respectively, as they reached 143 in their 20 overs. RCB, however, overhauled the target with ease, with Nadine de Klerk taking 2 wickets for 28 runs, and Lauren Bell delivering an economical spell.

