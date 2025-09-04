Left Menu

RISE Infraventures Expands into Leasing: A Bold Move Towards Real Estate Leadership

RISE Infraventures has announced its foray into leasing, aiming to transact a million sq. ft. in 18 months. With a new leadership team, the firm targets strategic growth in commercial real estate, focusing on Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities while fostering partnerships with GCC clients and retail brands across India.

Team RISE Infraventures - Driving innovation and excellence in real estate advisory. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic expansion, RISE Infraventures, a leading real estate advisory firm, has ventured into leasing, marking a significant diversification of its services. This move aligns with the firm's focus on commercial real estate, encompassing Grade A offices, malls, and warehouses, reflecting a robust growth agenda.

Ambitiously, the company has set a target of transacting a million square feet within 18 months, predicting a Gross Transaction Value exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore. By channeling investments from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, RISE promises sustainable rental yields alongside ownership, establishing a competitive edge in the burgeoning market.

The recruitment of a strong leadership team underscores RISE's commitment to nationwide expansion. COO Bhupindra Singh and CSO Ajay Malik are tasked with fueling growth, alongside other experts managing office and retail leasing sectors. With this strategic formula, RISE anticipates substantial client base growth and regional market penetration.

