Human Dignity: The Soul of India's Constitution

OP Jindal University hosted the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, where Chief Justice B.R. Gavai emphasized the centrality of human dignity in the Indian Constitution. The lecture highlighted dignity's role in legal and social frameworks, underscoring ongoing challenges in aligning laws with democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:59 IST
Dignity is a Core Human Value Enshrined in the Constitution: Chief Justice of India & Speaker of the Lok Sabha at 11th L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture. Image Credit: ANI
At OP Jindal University, New Delhi, Chief Justice B.R. Gavai delivered a keynote at the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, emphasizing human dignity as a cornerstone of the Indian Constitution. This concept, enshrined alongside liberty, equality, and justice, is crucial as India navigates 21st-century challenges.

Justice Gavai highlighted that dignity is not solely a legal matter but a societal imperative. He noted the judiciary's role in addressing systemic inequalities and ensuring marginalized communities fully participate in society. The event honored Dr. L. M. Singhvi's lifetime contributions to India's legal and cultural landscape.

Speakers, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, celebrated Dr. Singhvi's influence on democratic values. The lecture series, inaugurated by Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, reinforces the importance of dignity in governance, affirming its place as a guiding principle that transcends legal frameworks to inspire societal change.

Latest News

