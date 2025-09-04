Human Dignity: The Soul of India's Constitution

At OP Jindal University, New Delhi, Chief Justice B.R. Gavai delivered a keynote at the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, emphasizing human dignity as a cornerstone of the Indian Constitution. This concept, enshrined alongside liberty, equality, and justice, is crucial as India navigates 21st-century challenges.

Justice Gavai highlighted that dignity is not solely a legal matter but a societal imperative. He noted the judiciary's role in addressing systemic inequalities and ensuring marginalized communities fully participate in society. The event honored Dr. L. M. Singhvi's lifetime contributions to India's legal and cultural landscape.

Speakers, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, celebrated Dr. Singhvi's influence on democratic values. The lecture series, inaugurated by Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, reinforces the importance of dignity in governance, affirming its place as a guiding principle that transcends legal frameworks to inspire societal change.

