Puravankara Takes Indian Realty to US Shores for Exclusive Property Show Series

In an ambitious venture to engage the global Indian community, Puravankara Limited is set to bring its exclusive Property Show Series to the United States this September. Known for its reliability and innovation in the real estate sector, the company aims to provide an unparalleled investment and lifestyle experience for non-resident Indians (NRIs).

The series will launch in major US cities including New Jersey, Seattle, Santa Clara, Houston, and Frisco from September 6 to 28. At these events, NRIs will have the chance to explore future-ready investment options and premium housing solutions across India, marking a significant opportunity amid India's projected GDP growth of 6.5% for FY 2025, driven by robust domestic demand and digital transformation.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the transformative growth underway in India, emphasizing the real estate market as a promising investment avenue. The property shows will feature personalized consultations through Puravankara's dedicated NRI desk, flexible payment plans, and exclusive pricing, all aimed at simplifying the investment process for global buyers. With properties in Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Mumbai, and Pune, the show promises high rental yields and capital appreciation, reinforcing India's status as a global investment hotspot.