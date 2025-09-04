Left Menu

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara, a prominent Indian real estate developer, is hosting its exclusive Property Show Series in the US this September, aiming to connect NRIs with premium Indian investments. Covering major US cities, the event showcases diverse properties and offers tailored consultations, emphasizing India's real estate allure and economic growth prospects.

Puravankara, one of India's leading real estate developers, is scheduled to host its exclusive Property Show Series in the United States this September. The event is designed specifically for non-resident Indians (NRIs), offering them a unique chance to explore high-quality, future-ready investments and premium living options across major Indian cities.

The series will make stops in major US cities such as New Jersey, Seattle, Santa Clara, Houston, and Frisco between September 6 and 28. Puravankara's Managing Director, Ashish Puravankara, highlighted India's transformative growth, driven by an expanding middle class, digital innovation, and structural reforms, positioning the country as a prime location for both lifestyle and investment opportunities.

During these events, NRIs can experience hands-on consultations with Puravankara's specialized NRI desk, gain access to exclusive previews and pricing, and benefit from flexible payment plans. Properties on offer include high-yield investment options in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Mumbai, and Pune. Puravankara's legacy of trust and innovation offers NRIs a valuable gateway into India's booming real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

