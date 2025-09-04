Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

Omaxe Ltd, one of India's premier real estate developers, has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 38th Foundation Day on September 4, 2025. Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Mr. Rohtaas Goel in 1987, the company has impressively delivered over 140 million square feet of developed space across 31 cities in eight states, contributing significantly to urban growth.

Throughout its nearly four decades of operation, Omaxe has forged a robust reputation for timely delivery and quality construction, catering to both luxury and affordable housing markets. Key projects include Omaxe State in Dwarka and expansive townships in Indore and Amritsar, reflecting an investment of Rs. 1200 crore and Rs. 1000 crore, respectively. The newly announced initiative, BeTogether, aims to advance public infrastructure development through collaboration with government bodies and stakeholders.

The company's leadership, including Chairman Mr. Rohtaas Goel, emphasizes a future-focused vision driven by core values of integrity and customer-centricity. Managing Director Mr. Mohit Goel highlights the transformative potential of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as emerging economic hubs, while Executive Director Mr. Jatin Goel commits to sustainability and innovation. As Omaxe moves forward, it remains dedicated to expanding its footprint, enhancing community engagement, and reinforcing its social responsibility through initiatives in education and environmental stewardship.

