The BJP has praised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms as a historic measure set to benefit all societal groups, while simultaneously targeting the Congress for its previous inaction on tax rationalization. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress, stating they had ample opportunity but lacked the efficiency and courage to initiate the unified tax regime.

Patra highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's desired two-tier tax structure was only a distant dream during Congress's long tenure. He pointed out various sectors, such as household goods, agriculture, and medical products, that bore higher VAT under Congress rule compared to the new GST rates. The BJP claims the GST changes have sparked nationwide enthusiasm.

With the GST Council's reforms setting new tax slabs and reducing rates on many personal and household items, the BJP attributes the positive shift to Prime Minister Modi's vision and effort to forge a consensus among Indian states. This contrasts with Congress's alleged inefficacy, aligning Modi's leadership with decisive, action-oriented governance.

