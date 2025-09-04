Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces Festival Special Trains to Manage Passenger Rush

The Northeast Frontier Railway is launching seven additional pairs of festival special trains to accommodate increased passenger traffic during the festive season. These trains will operate on various routes from September to November, ensuring timely and efficient travel across numerous destinations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of seven additional pairs of festival special trains to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the festive season. These services are set to run from September 19 to November 29, covering multiple routes and offering timely travel options for passengers.

Key routes include the Shalimar–Rangapara North, Howrah–Lumding, and New Jalpaiguri–Gomti Nagar lines, among others. Each route is set to operate numerous trips in both directions, ensuring that passengers have ample opportunities to reach their destinations efficiently during the busy season.

This initiative by NFR aims to alleviate travel disruptions and provide convenient travel options during the peak festive season. The additional services reflect the railways' commitment to accommodating passenger needs and maintaining smooth operations throughout this period.

