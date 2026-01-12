Left Menu

India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

India's invitation to join 'Pax Silica' and its participation in a critical minerals meet in the US highlights its position as a reliable partner in global value chains. IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasized India's aspirations in AI and its pivotal role in critical mineral supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is emerging as a trusted global partner, underscored by its recent invitation to join 'Pax Silica' and its participation in a critical minerals meeting in the United States. These moves symbolize India's strategic role in critical mineral value chains, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan.

During a pre-summit event leading up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Krishnan articulated India's robust ambitions to become the epicenter of AI applications globally, asserting that such an aim is well within reach.

Additionally, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's current trip to the US for a high-level minerals meeting further cements India's status as a reliable entity in these key sectors, underscoring the nation's importance in addressing global supply chains of critical materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

