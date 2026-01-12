India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

India is emerging as a trusted global partner, underscored by its recent invitation to join 'Pax Silica' and its participation in a critical minerals meeting in the United States. These moves symbolize India's strategic role in critical mineral value chains, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan.

During a pre-summit event leading up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Krishnan articulated India's robust ambitions to become the epicenter of AI applications globally, asserting that such an aim is well within reach.

Additionally, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's current trip to the US for a high-level minerals meeting further cements India's status as a reliable entity in these key sectors, underscoring the nation's importance in addressing global supply chains of critical materials.

