Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's severe seven-year drought has ended due to significant rainfall this winter. Water levels and dam capacities have seen a dramatic increase. This change is a major relief for agriculture, which suffered from water restrictions, and supports Morocco's plan to expand desalination to supply drinking water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Morocco

Morocco's arid spell, lasting an arduous seven years, has finally been broken by an exceptional spell of winter rain, Minister of Water Nizar Baraka announced on Monday. The rainfall this winter has surged by 95% compared to last year and stands 17% above the seasonal average, offering a much-needed lifeline to the drought-plagued nation.

Data from official sources reveal that the average dam-filling rate has climbed to 46%, with several critical reservoirs nearing or at full capacity. This marks a significant boon for the agricultural sector, which has been under stringent water restrictions. Years of drought had severely drained Morocco's dams, slashed the wheat harvest, reduced the national cattle herd, triggered heavy job losses in farming, and hastened the country's efforts to advance desalination projects.

To cope with future challenges, Morocco has committed to supplying 60% of its drinking water from desalinated seawater by 2030, rising from 25% previously, ensuring dam water is reserved for the inner regions, a plan Baraka discussed with Reuters last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

