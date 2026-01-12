Left Menu

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's explosive 40-ball 85 led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Harris smashed the fastest fifty of the season, while Smriti Mandhana supported with an elegant 47. A late resurgence by Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma was not enough for UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:45 IST
Grace Harris

Grace Harris delivered a masterclass in power-hitting, propelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Harris's explosive 85 off just 40 balls, highlighted by ten boundaries and five maximums, set the tone for the emphatic win.

The Australian's rapid fifty came in just 22 balls, decimating UP Warriorz's bowling attack and effectively sealing the match early on. Smriti Mandhana's composed 47 from 32 balls complemented Harris's fireworks, with the duo's 137-run partnership making short work of the 144-run target.

Despite resilient efforts by UP's Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma, who stitched a crucial 93-run stand, Harris's brutal onslaught overshadowed their innings. RCB's convincing performance not only boosted their net run rate but also propelled them to the top of the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

