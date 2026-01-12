Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum characterized her recent conversation with US President Donald Trump as positive, underscoring their commitment to bolster security collaboration without US military intervention.

This discussion followed a tense week, during which Trump suggested a heightened US role in combating Mexico's drug cartels, raising concerns about sovereignty.

Despite Trump's insistence on offering military support, Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's stance on sovereignty and reported significant progress in reducing drug-related issues.

