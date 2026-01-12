Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed security cooperation with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing Mexico's sovereignty and rejecting US military intervention. The conversation followed Trump's previous remarks on tackling drug cartels. Both leaders agreed to maintain collaboration. Experts view US intervention as unlikely, but Trump's rhetoric might persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:44 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum characterized her recent conversation with US President Donald Trump as positive, underscoring their commitment to bolster security collaboration without US military intervention.

This discussion followed a tense week, during which Trump suggested a heightened US role in combating Mexico's drug cartels, raising concerns about sovereignty.

Despite Trump's insistence on offering military support, Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's stance on sovereignty and reported significant progress in reducing drug-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
2
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
3
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
4
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026