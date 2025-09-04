Fadnavis Praises Modi's GST Vision: A Boost for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strategic foresight in transforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. Fadnavis highlighted the significant impact of these reforms in easing the tax burdens on citizens.

The GST Council, in its latest meeting, approved substantial changes to the indirect tax regime, including the streamlining of tax slabs to 5% and 18%. These changes are set to take effect from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri, promising a notable reduction in taxation for common citizens.

Fadnavis emphasized that under Modi's leadership, Maharashtra, a leading contributor to GST, stands to benefit significantly. The reforms are expected to enhance demand, stimulate production, boost trade, and create employment opportunities, reinforcing Maharashtra's economic position.