Left Menu

Fadnavis Praises Modi's GST Vision: A Boost for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary GST rate overhaul. The GST Council's recent reforms include reducing tax slabs to 5% and 18%, effective September 22, aiming to decrease tax burdens and stimulate economic activity in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:22 IST
Fadnavis Praises Modi's GST Vision: A Boost for Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strategic foresight in transforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. Fadnavis highlighted the significant impact of these reforms in easing the tax burdens on citizens.

The GST Council, in its latest meeting, approved substantial changes to the indirect tax regime, including the streamlining of tax slabs to 5% and 18%. These changes are set to take effect from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri, promising a notable reduction in taxation for common citizens.

Fadnavis emphasized that under Modi's leadership, Maharashtra, a leading contributor to GST, stands to benefit significantly. The reforms are expected to enhance demand, stimulate production, boost trade, and create employment opportunities, reinforcing Maharashtra's economic position.

TRENDING

1
Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

 India
3
IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

 India
4
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025