Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran-Australia Relations Deteriorate

Iran has downgraded diplomatic ties with Australia following Canberra's expulsion of the Iranian ambassador over alleged antisemitic arson attacks. Iran denies these accusations. The Australian embassy in Tehran suspended operations, while Tehran continues consular services in Canberra. This highlights a growing trend of Western governments accusing Iran of covert activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Australia have hit a rough patch. Iran announced it has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Canberra, a week after Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador.

The move followed accusations that Tehran orchestrated two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Australia's response was the first of its kind since World War Two.

The allegations have been denied by Iran, which criticized the claims as unfounded. Despite the diplomatic friction, Tehran's consular activities in Canberra remain operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

