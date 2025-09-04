Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran-Australia Relations Deteriorate

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Australia have hit a rough patch. Iran announced it has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Canberra, a week after Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador.

The move followed accusations that Tehran orchestrated two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Australia's response was the first of its kind since World War Two.

The allegations have been denied by Iran, which criticized the claims as unfounded. Despite the diplomatic friction, Tehran's consular activities in Canberra remain operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)