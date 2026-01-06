Strife in Tehran: Economic Protests Escalate Amidst Heavy Police Action

In Iran, economic protests triggered by the devaluation of the currency and escalating inflation have resulted in at least 25 fatalities, with rights groups reporting these deaths during the first nine days of unrest in Tehran.

Iranian authorities acknowledge the ongoing economic distress but accuse external forces of stirring the demonstrations. Despite heavy police presence, protests continue in Tehran's bazaar and have spread to other cities, though not reaching the mass scale seen in 2022-23.

In response to the unrest, the government is introducing reforms to stabilize the economy, including removing preferential exchange rates in favor of direct subsidies to bolster purchasing power. The central bank's leadership has also been replaced amid efforts to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)